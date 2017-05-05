BRIEF-Trans World Entertainment Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* Trans World Entertainment Corp - expect negative mall traffic trends to persist to some degree Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 5 Dmc Global Inc:
* Dynaenergetics- prevailed in a trademark counterclaim against Geodynamics Inc
* Dynaenergetics - a federal judge in eastern district of texas ruled term is generic, and canceled Geodynamics' trademark Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trans World Entertainment Corp - expect negative mall traffic trends to persist to some degree Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ford of Europe boss to return to US-based role - sources (Adds more source comments, news conference, detail, background)
May 22 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Monday as a rise in oil prices offset concerns regarding ongoing political turmoil in the United States.