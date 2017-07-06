BRIEF-Jiangsu Yunyi Electric sees H1 FY 2017 net profit up 20 pct to 40 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 20 percent to 40 percent, or to be 74.0 million yuan to 86.4 million yuan
July 6 Dynamatic Technologies Ltd
* Dynamatic Technologies - co, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. and Elcom Systems announce strategic cooperation
* Says agreement with regard to production, assembly and support of UAVs in India
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 12