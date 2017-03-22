FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dynatronics to acquire Hausmann Industries for $10 mln
#Market News
March 22, 2017 / 12:48 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Dynatronics to acquire Hausmann Industries for $10 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Dynatronics Corp-

* Purchase price is approximately $10.0 million in cash

* Dynatronics announces agreement to acquire Hausmann Industries

* Transaction will be immediately accretive to Dynatronics' adjusted earnings and operating cash flow

* Post-transaction, Dynatronics expects combined company to be cash flow positive

* Dynatronics also expects certain one-time costs from integration

* Dynatronics plans to fund acquisition of Hausmann through an asset-based lending facility

* Co also plans to fund acquisition of Hausmann through issuance of $7.8 million of equity securities in a private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

