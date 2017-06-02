FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Dynavax presents updated data for sd-101 in combination with keytruda
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2017 / 8:54 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Dynavax presents updated data for sd-101 in combination with keytruda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Dynavax Technologies Corp:

* Dynavax Technologies Corp - co presents updated data for sd-101 in combination with keytruda(r) (pembrolizumab)

* Dynavax Technologies Corp - ‍data highlighting an orr in 7 out of 7 patients naive to an anti-pd-1 or anti-pd-l1 therapy​

* Dynavax Technologies Corp - ‍sd-101 in combination with keytruda generally was well-tolerated​

* Dynavax Technologies Corp - ‍no dose-limiting toxicities of combination were observed in any dose cohort, and a maximum tolerated dose (mtd) was not identified​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.