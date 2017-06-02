BRIEF-Dynavax presents updated data for sd-101 in combination with keytruda

June 2 (Reuters) - Dynavax Technologies Corp:
* Dynavax Technologies Corp - co presents updated data for sd-101 in combination with keytruda(r) (pembrolizumab)
* Dynavax Technologies Corp - data highlighting an orr in 7 out of 7 patients naive to an anti-pd-1 or anti-pd-l1 therapy
* Dynavax Technologies Corp - sd-101 in combination with keytruda generally was well-tolerated
* Dynavax Technologies Corp - no dose-limiting toxicities of combination were observed in any dose cohort, and a maximum tolerated dose (mtd) was not identified