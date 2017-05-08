FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dynavax reports Q1 loss per share $0.60
#Market News
May 8, 2017 / 10:04 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Dynavax reports Q1 loss per share $0.60

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Dynavax Technologies Corp:

* Dynavax reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.60

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dynavax Technologies Corp - qtrly cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $85.4 million at march 31, 2017 compared to $81.4 million at December 31, 2016

* Dynavax Technologies-during Q1, recorded $2.8 million related to severance, other termination benefits and outplacement services related to Jan restructuring Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

