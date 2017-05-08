BRIEF-Dynavax reports Q1 loss per share $0.60

May 8 (Reuters) - Dynavax Technologies Corp:

* Dynavax reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.60

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dynavax Technologies Corp - qtrly cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $85.4 million at march 31, 2017 compared to $81.4 million at December 31, 2016

* Dynavax Technologies-during Q1, recorded $2.8 million related to severance, other termination benefits and outplacement services related to Jan restructuring Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: