BRIEF-Dynavax Technologies says will cut workforce by about 40 pct

* Dynavax reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results and company update

* Q4 revenue $7.3 million versus $4.1 million

* Q4 revenue view $1.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dynavax Technologies Corp qtrly loss per share $0.56

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.85, revenue view $1.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says cutting workforce by about 40 percent

* Dynavax Technologies as part of Jan restructuring, suspended manufacturing activities, commercial preparations,other longer term investment related to heplisav-b