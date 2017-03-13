FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dynavax Technologies says will cut workforce by about 40 pct
March 13, 2017 / 10:21 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Dynavax Technologies says will cut workforce by about 40 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Dynavax Technologies Corp-

* Dynavax reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results and company update

* Q4 revenue $7.3 million versus $4.1 million

* Q4 revenue view $1.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dynavax Technologies Corp qtrly loss per share $0.56

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.85, revenue view $1.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says cutting workforce by about 40 percent

* Dynavax Technologies as part of Jan restructuring, suspended manufacturing activities, commercial preparations,other longer term investment related to heplisav-b Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

