July 11 Dynegy Inc:
* Dynegy reaches agreement to sell three power generating
assets
* Deal for approximately $300 million
* Combined with previous LS Power transaction, approximately
$780 million in aggregate sales proceeds will be used primarily
for debt reduction
* Dynegy will receive $180 million in cash for Lee Energy
Facility
* Reached an agreement to sell its Lee Energy Facility to an
affiliate of Rockland Capital
