FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Dynegy announces 2017 first quarter results
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 4, 2017 / 9:14 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Dynegy announces 2017 first quarter results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Dynegy Inc:

* Dynegy announces 2017 first quarter results

* Says full-year 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance range remains unchanged at $1,200-1,400 million

* Says qtrly operating revenues $1,247 million versus $1,123 million

* Sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA $1,200 - $1,400 million

* Says 2017 guidance ranges for adjusted free cash flow $300 million - $500 million

* Says approximately $40 million in ELG-related capital expenditures originally expected in 2017 have been rescheduled to 2019

* Says qtrly earnings per share $3.57

* Says approximately $140 million in 2018 spend has been rescheduled to 2020

* Says co, AEP and AES, have formally agreed to shut down stuart and killen coal-fueled facilities totaling approximately 3,000 mw by mid-2018

* Says recently restructured first tranche of existing PJM capacity monetization to defer settlement of obligation to planning year 2019-2020

* Says current ownership interests for Stuart and Killen coal-fueled facilities will be retained through shutdown date

* Says $64 million in payments scheduled for 2017 have been deferred to 2019, $45 million in payments scheduled for 2018 have been deferred to 2020

* Says company's portion of previously cleared capacity from Stuart and Killen will be transferred to other dynegy plants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.