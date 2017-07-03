BRIEF-AIG to provide life insurance products for RBS, Natwest customers
* To be sole provider of life insurance products for rbs , natwest and ulster ni banking customers-aig Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)
July 3 Dynegy Inc:
* Dynegy approves dividend on mandatory convertible preferred stock
* Board of directors declared a dividend of $1.34375 per share on outstanding 5.375pct series a mandatory convertible preferred stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bankrate to be acquired by Red Ventures for $14.00 per share