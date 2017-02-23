Feb 23 Dynegy Inc:
* Dynegy announces 2016 results, portfolio changes and
updated acquisition synergies targets
* Dynegy Inc - affirms 2017 guidance ranges
* Dynegy Inc qtrly operating revenues $1,107 million versus
$1,016 million
* Dynegy Inc - has reached an agreement to sell two peaking
facilities in PJM to ls power for $480 million in cash
* Assets to be sold include armstrong and troy facilities
totaling 1,269 mw
* "We now expect to deliver $120 million in synergies
related to engie acquisition, a step up from our initial $90
million estimate"
* Qtrly net loss $180 million versus loss of $134 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: