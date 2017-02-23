Feb 23 Dynegy Inc:

* Dynegy announces 2016 results, portfolio changes and updated acquisition synergies targets

* Dynegy Inc - affirms 2017 guidance ranges

* Dynegy Inc qtrly operating revenues $1,107 million versus $1,016 million

* Dynegy Inc - has reached an agreement to sell two peaking facilities in PJM to ls power for $480 million in cash

* Assets to be sold include armstrong and troy facilities totaling 1,269 mw

* "We now expect to deliver $120 million in synergies related to engie acquisition, a step up from our initial $90 million estimate"

* Qtrly net loss $180 million versus loss of $134 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: