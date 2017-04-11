FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Dynegy provides 2017 and 2018 financial forecast
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 11, 2017 / 12:09 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Dynegy provides 2017 and 2018 financial forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Dynegy Inc

* Dynegy Inc sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA $1,253 million; sees 2018 adjusted EBITDA $1,532 million - presentation

* Dynegy Inc - forecasted cash spend in 2017 and 2018 has been materially reduced

* Dynegy Inc - total cash benefit expected to exceed $250 million in aggergate for 2017 and 2018

* Dynegy Inc - forecasted cash spend in 2017 and 2018 has been materially reduced due to an about 2-year delay in most ELG spend among other reasons

* Dynegy Inc - forecasted cash spend in 2017 and 2018 has been materially reduced also due to rescheduled outages/scope reductions

* Dynegy- 2017, 2018 forecasted cash spend also reduced due to restructuring of PJM capacity monetization to delay settlement to 2019/20 planning year Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2o33l28) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.