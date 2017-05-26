FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-e-Kong Group says substantial shareholder entered into sales and purchase agreement
May 26, 2017 / 3:09 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-e-Kong Group says substantial shareholder entered into sales and purchase agreement

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - E-kong Group Ltd:

* Substantial shareholder entered into a sales and purchase agreement with a purchaser

* Deal for aggregate consideration of HK$133.7 million

* Yeung to sell, 50.8 million shares of HK$0.01 each in share capital of company (representing approximately 5.81%

* Yeung to procure his spouse, Lui Lai Yan, to sell, 172 million shares, at a price of HK$0.60 per share to purchaser

* Yeung to procure his spouse, Lui to sell, 19.65% of shares of co, at HK$133.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

