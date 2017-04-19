BRIEF-E-Therapeutics reports FY operating loss of £16.3m

April 19 (Reuters) - E-therapeutics Plc:

* Full year results for year ended 31 January 2017.

* FY operating loss of £16.3m (fy16: loss of £11.6m)

* Drug discovery spend for 12 months to 31 january 2017 increased to £7.6m (FY2016: £4.4m)

* Majority of increased spend related to external discovery spend and we continued to incur costs on a number of projects

* Drug development spend in year to 31 january 2017 fell by £2.3m to £3.3m (FY2016: £5.6m)

* Year-End cash and fixed-term deposits of £14.0m was £10.8m lower than opening position of £24.8m.

* Year-End cash and fixed-term deposits of £14.0m was £10.8m lower than opening position of £24.8m.

* We remain confident that we are able to extend our cash runway into 2019