FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 hours ago
BRIEF-E. W. Scripps reports Q2 earnings per share $0.10
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Goldman Sachs buys into Aramco $10 billion loan as it seeks IPO role: sources
Reuters Focus
Goldman Sachs buys into Aramco $10 billion loan as it seeks IPO role: sources
Researchers explore the science of gender identity
Science
Researchers explore the science of gender identity
Amazon’s show business dreams stump investors
business
Amazon’s show business dreams stump investors
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 12:28 PM / 3 hours ago

BRIEF-E. W. Scripps reports Q2 earnings per share $0.10

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - E. W. Scripps Co

* Scripps reports second-quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.10

* Q2 revenue $232 million versus I/B/E/S view $232.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* E. W. Scripps Co sees ‍ third-quarter 2017 television revenue down high single digits​

* E. W. Scripps Co sees ‍ third-quarter 2017 radio revenue down mid-single digits​

* E. W. Scripps Co sees ‍ third-quarter 2017 digital revenue up high 20 percent range​

* E. W. Scripps Co - ‍for Q4, assuming an Oct. 2 close, four Katz Broadcast Networks are expected to add about $38 million of revenue​

* E. W. Scripps Co sees ‍third-quarter 2017 television expense up mid-single digits, radio expense flat and digital expense up high teens​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.