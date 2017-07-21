FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 hours ago
BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp Montana reports Q2 EPS $0.27
#Amazon
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Democrats urge review of Amazon's Whole Foods bid
Business
Democrats urge review of Amazon's Whole Foods bid
Puppy love keeps IPO investors on the leash
Breakingviews
Puppy love keeps IPO investors on the leash
#Future of Money
Reuters Focus
#Future of Money
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 21, 2017 / 4:08 PM / 4 hours ago

BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp Montana reports Q2 EPS $0.27

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc

* Eagle Bancorp Montana earns $1.1 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, in second quarter; increases regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.09 per share and renews stock repurchase plan

* Q2 earnings per share $0.27

* Q2 revenue $9.5 million

* Eagle Bancorp Montana - board has authorized repurchase of up to 100,000 shares of its common stock, representing about 2.6% of outstanding shares

* Eagle Bancorp Montana qtrly revenues (net interest income before provision for loan losses, plus non-interest income) increased 8.0% to $9.5 million

* Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc - board of directors increased its regular quarterly cash dividend by 12.5% to $0.09 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.