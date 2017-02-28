FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eagle Bulk Shipping announces agreement to acquire up to 9 ultramax vessels
#Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
February 28, 2017 / 10:35 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Eagle Bulk Shipping announces agreement to acquire up to 9 ultramax vessels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc

* Eagle Bulk Shipping announces agreement to acquire 9 ultramax vessels

* Eagle Bulk Shipping - to purchase a minimum of 6 and up to 9 crown-63 ultramax dry bulk sister vessels for an aggregate price of $153 million

* Eagle Bulk Shipping - deliveries are anticipated to commence in April of this year

* Eagle Bulk Shipping -agreement includes acquisition of 6 vessels, with additional 3 vessels contingent upon final approval from greenship's unit holders

* Eagle Bulk Shipping - assuming successful delivery of all 9 vessels as per deal, Eagle Bulk fleet will consist of 50 owned vessels

* Eagle Bulk Shipping - vessels, which range in age from 2 - 5 years, will be acquired from greenship bulk trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

