5 months ago
BRIEF-Eagle Bulk Shipping Q4 loss per share $2.96
#Market News
March 30, 2017 / 9:19 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Eagle Bulk Shipping Q4 loss per share $2.96

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc:

* Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $2.96

* Q4 revenue $41.8 million versus $25.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly fleet utilization rate of 98.6%

* Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc - during Q4, eagle bulk recorded a non-cash impairment charge of $122.9 million related to company's fleet renewal strategy

* Eagle Bulk Shipping-expect to continue to complement fleet growth with renewal strategy that includes selling 6 of oldest vessels for $24.8 million to date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

