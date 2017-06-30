BRIEF-Medmira reports 2017 third quarter results
* Revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $192,590 as compared to $230,419 for same period last year
June 29 Eagle Energy Inc
* Eagle Energy Inc announces proactive amendments to its four year term loan agreement
* Eagle expects to be onside with all its financial covenants without any need for waivers
* Worked with its lender white Oak Global Advisors to relax certain financial covenant thresholds because of low oil prices in q2
BEIJING, June 30 China's manufacturing sector expanded at the quickest pace in three months in June, buoyed by strong production and new orders, reassuring news for authorities trying strike a balance between deleveraging and keeping the economy on an even keel.