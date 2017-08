May 18 (Reuters) - Eagle Materials Inc-

* Eagle Materials Inc reports record annual eps up 34% on record revenues

* Q4 earnings per share $0.75

* Q4 revenue $278.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $273.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Eagle Materials Inc - q4 results were impacted by non-routine acquisition related expenses of approximately $4.4 million (pre-tax) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: