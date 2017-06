June 20 Eagle Nice (International) Holdings Ltd :

* FY revenue increased by 14.5% to hk$1,757.3 million compared with hk$1,534.6 million in 2016

* Proposes final dividend of HK6 cents (2016: HK5 cents) per ordinary share

* FY profit attributable to owners of co was HK$155.1 million, representing 24.0% increase