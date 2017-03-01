FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eagle Pharmaceuticals posts Q4 earnings per share $3.52
March 1, 2017 / 12:01 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Eagle Pharmaceuticals posts Q4 earnings per share $3.52

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $3.52

* Q4 revenue $81.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $86 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc - 2017 research and development expense is expected to be in range of $31 million - $35 million

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc sees 2017 SG&A expense to be in range of $65 - $68 million

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc - at year end, Eagle had purchased $37 million in Eagle common stock as part of its $75 million share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

