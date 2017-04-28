FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eagle Pharmaceuticals says it is pursuing development of formulation of Fulvestrant
April 28, 2017 / 9:19 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Eagle Pharmaceuticals says it is pursuing development of formulation of Fulvestrant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc says pursuing development of formulation of Fulvestrant that contains no castor oil, requires one monthly injection - SEC filing

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals - with Fulvestrant, belief is that "can eliminate the current warning in the label by conducting the appropriate clinical trial"

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals - in relation to Fulvestran, "hope to achieve a unique J-code", submit NDA in 2018 Source: (bit.ly/2pqq8Xa) Further company coverage:

