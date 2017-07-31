FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eagle Point Credit Co announces offering of notes
#Market News
July 31, 2017 / 9:08 PM / 3 hours ago

BRIEF-Eagle Point Credit Co announces offering of notes

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Eagle Point Credit Company Inc-

* Eagle Point Credit Company Inc announces offering of notes

* Eagle Point Credit Company Inc - commenced an underwritten public offering of $25 million aggregate principal amount of unsecured notes due 2027

* Eagle Point Credit Co - ‍2027 notes will be issued in denominations of $25, integral multiples of $25 in excess thereof, expected to pay interest quarterly​

* Eagle Point Credit Company Inc - plans to use net proceeds from offering of 2027 notes to acquire investments, to make distributions to stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

