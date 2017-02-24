PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 28
Feb 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 24 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc
* Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. announces fourth quarter 2016 and year end 2016 financial results
* Eagle Point Credit Company Inc- Q4 2016 net investment income and realized capital gains of $0.54 per weighted average common share
* Eagle Point Credit - NAV as of Dec 31, 2016 $288.0 million, or $17.48 per common share, increase of $0.82 per common share from NAV as of sept 30, 2016
* Eagle Point Credit Company Inc- Management's unaudited estimate of its NAV per common share as of January 31, 2017 is $17.78 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Ormat technologies inc. Responds to press reports about potential transaction
Feb 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up about 5 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent higher at 7,253.00 points on Monday, helped by earnings updates and weak sterling, although motor insurers were hit by a regulatory change that could lead to higher payouts. * SHELL: A Nigerian court will rule on March 13 on a request by Royal Dutch Shell and Italy's Eni to lift the temporary seizing of a long-di