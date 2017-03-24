BRIEF-Earth Chemical signs business and capital alliance with protoleaf and HYPONeX JAPAN

March 24 (Reuters) - Earth Chemical Co Ltd:
* Says it has signed a business alliance with protoleaf Inc and HYPONeX JAPAN CORP LTD on Mar 24
* Through the business alliance, the three companies will work together on common marketing and sales of gardening products, as well as joint development of products
* Says it will purchase 153 common shares of protoleaf Inc for 267 million yen, on March 28
* Says it will hold 34.1 percent stakes in protoleaf Inc, up from 0, after the transaction
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/OAY9Wt
Further company coverage:
Beijing Headline News