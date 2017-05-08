FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF- Earth Chemical to take over business from unit and says merge between units
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 8, 2017 / 7:04 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF- Earth Chemical to take over business from unit and says merge between units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8(Reuters) - Earth Chemical Co Ltd

* Says it plans to take over pests control business, health & beauty business and insecticide manufacture business from Tokyo-based wholly owned subsidiary, which is mainly engaged in bedding and insecticide, effective July 1

* Says the Tokyo-based unit will merge with Kanagawa-based wholly owned unit of the company, which is mainly engaged in manufacture and sales of bedding and gardening supplies

* Merger effective date on July 1

* Says the Kanagawa-based unit will be dissolved after the transaction

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/t1pxxG

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.