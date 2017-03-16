March 16 Earthstone Energy Inc

* Q4 loss per share $1.48

* Qtrly average daily production of 4,685 barrels of oil equivalent per day an 18 pct increase compared to Q3 of 2016

* Earthstone Energy Inc - qtrly revenue of $15.2 million, 84 pct increase compared to q4 of 2015

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.06, revenue view $15.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S