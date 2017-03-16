BRIEF-East Asia Minerals announces share consolidation

March 16 (Reuters) - East Asia Minerals Corp

* East asia minerals corporation announces share consolidation

* East asia minerals corp- consolidation was approved by shareholders at corporation's special meeting held on march 6, 2017

* East asia minerals corp - will consolidate its common shares on basis of 1 post-consolidated common share for every 10 pre-consolidation shares held

* East asia minerals corp - consolidated common shares of corporation will commence trading on tsx venture exchange on march 17, 2017