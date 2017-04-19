FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-East west Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $1.16
April 19, 2017 / 9:59 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-East west Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $1.16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - East West Bancorp Inc:

* East West Bancorp reports net income for first quarter 2017 of $169.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.16, both up 53 pct from the prior quarter

* Q1 earnings per share $1.16

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.88 excluding items

* Sees 2017 net interest margin (excluding impact of asc 310-30 discount accretion) between 3.35 pct and 3.45 pct

* Qtrly net interest income totaled $272.1 million, a slight decrease of $0.6 million from $272.7 million in q4 2016

* East West Bancorp Inc - sees 2017 provision for credit losses in range of $40 million to $50 million unchanged from previous outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

