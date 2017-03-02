BRIEF-Easterly Government Properties sees 2017 FFO per share $1.24 to $1.28

March 2 (Reuters) - Easterly Government Properties Inc

* Easterly government properties reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.30

* Q4 FFO per share $0.31

* Easterly government properties inc sees for 2017 ffo per share on fully diluted basis of $1.24 to $1.28

* Easterly government properties inc - guidance assumes previously stated range of $150 - $200 million of acquisitions in 2017

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Easterly government properties inc qtrly total revenues $28.8 million versus $22.2 million

* Q4 revenue view $28.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S