BRIEF-Easterly Government Properties to acquire outpatient clinic located in Loma Linda, California

March 21 (Reuters) - Easterly Government Properties Inc -

* Easterly Government Properties announces agreement to acquire the nation's second largest department of veterans affairs outpatient clinic located in Loma Linda, California

* Raising its guidance for FFO per share for twelve-month period ending December 31, 2017 to $1.25 - $1.29

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Estimated combined purchase price of VA - Loma Linda and separate VA - south bend deal, is estimated to be $260 million