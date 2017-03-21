FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Easterly Government Properties to acquire outpatient clinic located in Loma Linda, California
March 21, 2017 / 8:15 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Easterly Government Properties to acquire outpatient clinic located in Loma Linda, California

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Easterly Government Properties Inc -

* Easterly Government Properties announces agreement to acquire the nation's second largest department of veterans affairs outpatient clinic located in Loma Linda, California

* Raising its guidance for FFO per share for twelve-month period ending December 31, 2017 to $1.25 - $1.29

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Estimated combined purchase price of VA - Loma Linda and separate VA - south bend deal, is estimated to be $260 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

