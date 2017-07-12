BRIEF-Yitoa Intelligent Control sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to down 24.4 pct to 20.5 pct
* Sees net profit for H1 FY 2017 to decrease by 24.4 percent to 20.5 percent, compared to net profit of H1 FY 2016 (100.7 million yuan)
July 12 Eastern Co
* Raises price of cigarette brand 'Cleopatra King Size' to EGP 11.50 from EGP 10.50
* Raises price of cigarette brand 'Cleopatra Queen' to EGP 12.50 from EGP 12
* Raises price of cigarette brand 'Cleopatra Super' to EGP 15 from EGP 12.75 Source: (bit.ly/2tLFIP9) Further company coverage:
* Sees net profit for H1 FY 2017 to decrease by 24.4 percent to 20.5 percent, compared to net profit of H1 FY 2016 (100.7 million yuan)
FRANKFURT, July 12 BMW Group, which owns the Mini, Rolls-Royce and BMW brands, said its June car sales rose 2.1 percent worldwide, despite a 16.5 percent sales dip in Germany and a decline in sales in the new BMW 5 series.