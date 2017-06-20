BRIEF-BEP International says FY profit attributable HK$66.3 mln
* FY profit attributable hk$66.348 million versus hk$177.716 million
June 20 Eastern Technologies Holding Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 11
* Says stockholders meeting agrees to change co's name to Eastech Holding Limited
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/SYjsdj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FY profit attributable hk$66.348 million versus hk$177.716 million
* SAYS THE BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF "ALTEC INTEGRATED" AND "UNISOFT COMPANY" DECIDED TO INCLUDE COMPANIES IN THE PROVISIONS OF ARTICLE 106B OF LAW 3588/2007