4 months ago
BRIEF-Eastern Virginia Bankshares reports Q1 EPS $0.10
#Market News
April 24, 2017 / 1:21 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Eastern Virginia Bankshares reports Q1 EPS $0.10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Eastern Virginia Bankshares Inc

* Releases first quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly basic and diluted net income per common share $0.10

* Qtrly increase in net interest income of $931 thousand from same period in 2016

* Says reduced number of its full-time equivalent employees by 27 between December 1, 2016 and March 31, 2017

* Currently expects the initiative to reduce salaries & employee benefits expense by about $1.4 million on an annualized basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

