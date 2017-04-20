FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eastgroup Properties reports Q1 FFO per share $0.99
April 20, 2017 / 8:25 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Eastgroup Properties reports Q1 FFO per share $0.99

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Eastgroup Properties Inc

* Eastgroup Properties announces first quarter 2017 results

* Sees fy 2017 FFO per share $4.18 to $4.28

* Q1 FFO per share $0.99

* Eastgroup Properties Inc - EPS for 2017 is now estimated to be in range of $1.79 to $1.89

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $4.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Eastgroup properties inc qtrly same property net operating income (pnoi) growth of 3.7% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

