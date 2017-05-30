BRIEF-Eastman Chemical says to expand performance films capacity

May 30 (Reuters) - Eastman Chemical Co:

* Eastman to expand performance films capacity

* Eastman Chemical Co says planned expansion of its performance films manufacturing capacity in Martinsville, Virginia

* Project is in addition to $40 million investment that was announced in September of 2013​

* Expansion will increase capacity for paint protection films, window films to support growth of LLumar and Suntek brands