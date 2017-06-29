BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - GICs in a cashable position $145 million as of June 28 versus $145 million as of June 27
June 29 Eastman Kodak Co:
* Eastman Kodak Co - on June 27, 2017 board fixed number of directors at nine and appointed Richard Todd Bradley as a director of company Source text (bit.ly/2t66aTv) Further company coverage:
* Harsco Rail - new order for seven stoneblower track geometry machines to harsco rail from network rail