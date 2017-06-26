Nestle, Italian bank deal prop up European shares
* Oil bounce also supports market (Adds details, updates prices)
June 26 Easton Investments Ltd:
* Important strategic acquisition
* Formal, conditional agreement has been reached to acquire a majority interest in GPS IP Group Holdings Limited
* Maximum consideration payable for GPS will be $20.0 million
* Additional cost synergies are expected to be achieved during 2017/18, increasing earnings rate to $3.0 million in following FY
* Consideration is to be satisfied by 50% cash and 50% easton shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
