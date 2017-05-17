FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Easy Repay Finance & Investment says unit enters shareholders' agreement
May 17, 2017

BRIEF-Easy Repay Finance & Investment says unit enters shareholders' agreement

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Easy Repay Finance & Investment Ltd

* Unit entered into shareholders' agreement with Topwise Shareholder I, Topwise Shareholder II And Topwise Shareholder III

* Unit entered into shareholders' agreement with Topwise Shareholder I

* Agreement in relation to topwise global, which in turn is interested in 90% of issued share capital of jvc

* Total issued share capital of topwise global shall be no more than HK$42.75 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

