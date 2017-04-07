BRIEF-Easy Software announces decisions in two legal tort litigations

April 7 (Reuters) - Easy Software AG:

* Superior provincial court Duesseldorf rejected appeal by former supervisory Manfred Wagner, Easy Solutions GmBH and former member of management board against verdict by district court Duisburg of Feb. 11

* District court Duisburg had ordered appellants to pay 400,000 euros ($424,800) plus interest, as well as Wagner and Easy Solutions GmBH to pay another 83,440.33 euros plus interest

* In another decision the superior provincial court Duesseldorf allowed appeal by former chairman Manfred Wagner and repealed verdict by district court Duisburg of Jan 13, 2016 ordering Wagner to pay 1,513,000 euros plus interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9416 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)