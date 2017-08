April 4 (Reuters) - Eaton Vance Corp :

* Eaton vance corp. Announces pricing of senior notes offering

* Eaton vance corp - priced previously announced public offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.500% notes due april 6, 2027

* Eaton vance corp - priced notes at an issue price of 99.632% of their principal amount