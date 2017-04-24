FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2017 / 7:06 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Eaton Vance confirms a former portfolio manager of unit agreed to plead guilty to fraud charges - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Eaton Vance Corp :

* Confirmed an equity options trader and portfolio manager formerly employed by unit, agreed to plead guilty to charges brought by U.S. Attorney For District of Massachusetts

* Initiated complete investigation, committed to ensuring co's funds are fully reimbursed for any harm they have suffered from Amell's fraud

* Says Kevin J. Amell agreed to plead guilty to charges admitting to "defrauding" one or more Eaton Vance-sponsored closed-end funds- SEC filing

* U.S. SEC also announced fraud charges against Kevin Amell relating to his "illegal activities" - SEC filing

* Amell agreed to forfeit about $2 million for diverting trading profits to an undisclosed personal brokerage account over period of about 2 years Source text : (bit.ly/2ptgHsO) Further company coverage:

