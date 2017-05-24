FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eaton Vance Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.62
May 24, 2017 / 1:00 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Eaton Vance Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.62

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Eaton Vance Corp:

* Eaton Vance Corp report for the three and six month periods ended april 30, 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.62

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Eaton Vance Corp - consolidated net inflows of $12.9 billion in Q2 versus net inflows of $2.1 billion

* Eaton Vance Corp- Q2 revenue $374.632 million versus $323.3 million

* Eaton Vance Corp says consolidated aum were $387.0 billion on April 30, 2017, an increase of 21 percent

* Eaton Vance Corp says average consolidated assets under management were $376.5 billion in Q2 of fiscal 2017, up 22 percent

* Q2 revenue view $371.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Eaton Vance Corp - consolidated sales and other inflows were $39.0 billion in Q2 of fiscal 2017, up 40 percent from $27.8 billion in Q2 of fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

