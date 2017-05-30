FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-eBay prices $2.5 bln senior unsecured notes offering
#Market News
May 30, 2017 / 10:41 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-eBay prices $2.5 bln senior unsecured notes offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Ebay Inc

* Ebay inc. Prices $2.5 billion senior unsecured notes offering

* Ebay inc - ‍public offering price of 2023 floating rate notes is 100% of principal amount​

* Ebay inc - ‍public offering price of 2020 fixed rate notes is 99.899% of principal amount​

* Ebay inc - ‍public offering price of 2023 fixed rate notes is 99.955% of principal amount​

* Ebay inc - ‍public offering price of 2027 fixed rate notes is 99.917%​

* Ebay inc - pricing of $400 million of floating rate notes due 2023, $500 million of 2.150% notes due 2020, $750 million of 2.750% notes due 2023 and $850 million of 3.600% notes due 2027​

* Ebay inc - ‍offering is expected to close on june 6, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

