4 months ago
BRIEF-Ebay reports Q1 earnings per diluted share from continuing operations $0.94
April 19, 2017 / 8:28 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Ebay reports Q1 earnings per diluted share from continuing operations $0.94

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Ebay Inc-

* Ebay Inc reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.49 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $2.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.21 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gaap operating margin decreased to 24.6% for q1 of 2017, compared to 28.7% for same period last year

* Ebay Inc sees q2 net revenue between $2.28 billion and $2.32 billion

* Ebay Inc - gmv for quarter ended march 31, 2017 of $20.9 billion, increasing 2% on an as-reported basis and 5% on a foreign exchange (fx) neutral basis

* Non-Gaap operating margin decreased to 30.0% in q1 of 2017, compared to 33.4% for same period last year

* Ebay Inc sees q2 non-gaap earnings per diluted share from continuing operations in range of $0.43 - $0.45

* Ebay Inc - expects fy net revenue between $9.3 billion and $9.5 billion, representing fx-neutral growth of 6% - 8%

* Ebay Inc sees q2 gaap earnings per diluted share from continuing operations in range of $0.20 - $0.40

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $2.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ebay Inc - sees fy non-gaap earnings per diluted share from continuing operations in range of $1.98 - $2.03

* Ebay Inc - sees fy gaap earnings per diluted share from continuing operations in range of $1.85 - $2.10

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.02, revenue view $9.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ebay Inc - in q1, ebay added two million active buyers across its platforms, for a total of 169 million global active buyers

* Ebay Inc qtrly earnings per diluted share from continuing operations $0.94 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

