5 months ago
BRIEF-EBC Solicitors sets up new unit
April 4, 2017 / 5:54 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-EBC Solicitors sets up new unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Ebc Solicitors SA:

* Turtle team sp. Z o.o. has been set up

* Turtle team to produce computer games, the company to have capital of 0.3 million zlotys

* EBC Solicitors to invest 0.4 million zlotys to acquire 40 percent in Turtle Team

* KSI.pl to bring organized part of the company to the new unit in exchange for 50 pct stake

* The remaining stake will be acquired by three persons who have key competencies to create computer games

* Informed about plans to set up new unit with KSI.pl in March Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

