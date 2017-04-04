BRIEF-EBC Solicitors sets up new unit

April 4 (Reuters) - Ebc Solicitors SA:

* Turtle team sp. Z o.o. has been set up

* Turtle team to produce computer games, the company to have capital of 0.3 million zlotys

* EBC Solicitors to invest 0.4 million zlotys to acquire 40 percent in Turtle Team

* KSI.pl to bring organized part of the company to the new unit in exchange for 50 pct stake

* The remaining stake will be acquired by three persons who have key competencies to create computer games

* Informed about plans to set up new unit with KSI.pl in March