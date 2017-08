Feb 20 (Reuters) - Ebioss Energy AD:

* Says its 51 percent unit in UK Eqtec completes share issue worth GBP 0.5 million ($621,350)

* Says Eqtec to use funds from share issue for working capital, investment in own projects Source text: bit.ly/2m2Vbq4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8047 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)