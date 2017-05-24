FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Ebix acquires 80 pct stake in ItzCash for $120 million
#Market News
May 24, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Ebix acquires 80 pct stake in ItzCash for $120 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Ebix Inc

* Ebix takes leadership position in digital payments market in India via acquisition of 80% stake in fast-growing ItzCash

* Says under terms of agreement, ItzCash was valued at a total enterprise value of about $150 million

* Ebix inc says acquisition is expected to be accretive to ebix earnings within next 6 to 9 months

* Says acquisition is expected to be accretive to Ebix earnings within next 6 to 9 months

* Ebix acquired an 80 percent stake in ItzCash for $120 million including upfront cash of $76 million

* Ebix decided to retain entire management team led by managing director of ItzCash Naveen Surya

* Says co funded transaction using internal cash reserves from its Indian and Singapore subsidiaries

* Ebix Inc - it has entered into a joint venture with India-based Essel Group, while acquiring an 80% stake in ItzCash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

