BRIEF-EBOS Group proposes acquisition of HPS

May 23 (Reuters) - Ebos Group Ltd:
* Proposed acquisition of HPS
* Entered into a binding agreement to acquire HPS for a purchase price of A$154 million
* The acquisition will be fully debt financed
* Key management of HPS will continue to operate business under EBOS’ ownership and form part of EBOS group’s institutional healthcare business division
* Acquisition of HPS is expected to increase EBOS group's underlying EBITDA by at least 5% in fy18 and will be EPS accretive from year 1