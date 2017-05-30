FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Echo Investment plans to issue first tranche of bonds by July
#Financials
May 30, 2017 / 10:30 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Echo Investment plans to issue first tranche of bonds by July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - ECHO INVESTMENT SA:

* Echo Investment plans to issue bonds worth up to 100 million zlotys ($26.73 million) by the end of June in the first tranche of its bond issue program announced earlier this year, the company's deputy head told a news conference on Tuesday.

* "We will tap the market with a bond issue directed at private individual investors pretty soon," Maciej Drozd said. He added the issue could take place before the summer holidays, which on the capital market start as of July.

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7408 zlotys) (Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

