BRIEF-Echo Investment plans to issue first tranche of bonds by July

May 30 (Reuters) - ECHO INVESTMENT SA:

* Echo Investment plans to issue bonds worth up to 100 million zlotys ($26.73 million) by the end of June in the first tranche of its bond issue program announced earlier this year, the company's deputy head told a news conference on Tuesday.

* "We will tap the market with a bond issue directed at private individual investors pretty soon," Maciej Drozd said. He added the issue could take place before the summer holidays, which on the capital market start as of July.

